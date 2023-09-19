Sharoy Resort: A Sanctuary of Natural Luxury in Wayanad

Wayanad, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Sharoy Resort, nestled amidst the pristine beauty of Wayanad’s lush landscapes, is proud to announce its status as one of the best Nature Resorts in this enchanting region. With its dedication to offering an unparalleled blend of luxury and nature, Sharoy Resort has earned its reputation as a haven for travelers seeking an authentic eco-friendly escape. Nestled within the Western Ghats, Wayanad is a land of ethereal beauty, rich in biodiversity and natural wonders. Sharoy Resort is strategically located to provide guests with an immersive experience that showcases the region’s abundant flora and fauna. Surrounded by dense forests, glistening lakes, and sprawling plantations, the resort offers a serene retreat for those looking to reconnect with nature.

Key features that make Sharoy Resort stand out as one of the premier Nature Resorts in Wayanad include:

Stunning Accommodations: Sharoy Resort boasts spacious and elegantly designed rooms and cottages, each offering breathtaking views of the natural surroundings. The luxurious interiors are complemented by modern amenities, ensuring guests experience comfort in the lap of nature Farm-to-Table Dining: The resort takes pride in its commitment to sustainable and responsible dining. Guests can savor delectable dishes prepared using locally sourced organic ingredients, allowing them to savor the authentic flavors of Wayanad Eco-Friendly Initiatives: Sharoy Resort is dedicated to preserving the environment. The property follows eco-friendly practices such as rainwater harvesting, waste management, and energy conservation, making it a responsible choice for conscious travelers Adventure and Wellness: For those seeking adventure, the resort offers a range of activities including trekking, wildlife safaris, and bird watching. Additionally, the on-site spa and wellness center provide guests with opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation Cultural Experiences: Sharoy Resort curates cultural experiences, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the rich traditions and heritage of Wayanad through dance performances, culinary classes, and more Exceptional Hospitality: The dedicated and friendly staff at Sharoy Resort is committed to ensuring every guest’s stay is memorable and enjoyable. Their personalized service adds to the overall experience of staying at this Nature Resort

Resort Address

Bible Land Post, Manjoora, Wayanad, Kerala, India – 673575

Phone: 04936251756

Corporate Office

Sharoy Resort, I M A Hall Road, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, Kerala, India – 673011

FOR RESERVATION ENQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US ON

(+91) 7560860015 / 09526511140