Wild Avenue: A Paradise Amidst Nature in Thekkady

Kerala, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Wild Avenue, nestled in the heart of Thekkady, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the best forest resorts in the region. With its commitment to providing a unique and immersive nature experience, Wild Avenue has quickly become a preferred destination for travelers seeking tranquility and adventure in the lap of Mother Nature. Located in the Western Ghats, this resort provides guests with a chance to immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Luxurious Accommodations: Wild Avenue offers a range of accommodation options, including well-appointed rooms and cozy cottages, each designed to provide maximum comfort while blending seamlessly with the natural surroundings.

Sustainable Practices: Committed to preserving the environment, Wild Avenue employs sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting, organic farming, and waste reduction. Guests can enjoy their stay guilt-free, knowing that their ecological footprint is minimized.

Wildlife Safaris: Thekkady is renowned for its wildlife, and Wild Avenue provides unforgettable jungle safaris within the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Guests have the chance to spot magnificent creatures like elephants, tigers, and a variety of bird species in their natural habitat.

Culinary Delights: The resort boasts a multi-cuisine restaurant that offers a delectable array of local and international dishes. Dining at Wild Avenue is an experience that tantalizes the taste buds and nourishes the soul.

Adventure Activities: For adventure enthusiasts, Wild Avenue offers trekking, bamboo rafting, and spice plantation visits, ensuring there is something for every type of traveler.

Wellness Retreat: Relax and rejuvenate at the in-house spa, where skilled therapists offer a range of treatments amidst the soothing sounds of nature.

Panoramic Views: The resort’s strategic location offers breathtaking views of the surrounding forests and mountains, providing guests with unparalleled photo opportunities and moments of serenity.

Wild Avenue has received acclaim for its commitment to nature conservation, impeccable service, and dedication to providing an authentic eco-friendly experience. The resort’s team is thrilled to be recognized as one of the best forest resorts in Thekkady. Wild Avenue invites travelers, nature enthusiasts, and adventure seekers to experience the magic of Thekkady and discover why it has earned its place as one of the best forest resorts in the region. For media inquiries or to book a stay at Wild Avenue Contact us. Wild Avenue is a premier forest resort located in Thekkady, Kerala. Surrounded by the lush greenery of the Western Ghats and nestled within the Periyar Tiger Reserve, Wild Avenue offers a unique and immersive nature experience. With a commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, the resort provides luxurious accommodations, wildlife safaris, adventure activities, and a range of amenities that allow guests to reconnect with nature.