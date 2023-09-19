Lucintel Forecasts Global Hydraulic Equipment Market to Reach $45.1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hydraulic equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the mining & construction, agriculture & forestry, packaging, and material handling markets. The global hydraulic equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $45.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of automation technology, rapid industrialization, and increasing demand for material handling equipmements and advanced material handling equipments across various industrial verticals.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in hydraulic equipment to 2030 by product (pumps, motors, valves, and cylinders), application (mobile and industries), end use industry (mining & construction, agriculture & mining, packaging, material handling, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, pumps, motors, valves, and cylinders are the major segments of hydraulic equipment market by product. Lucintel forecast that cylinder is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, mining & construction will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to signifcantly growing construction and infrastructure activities and increasing demand for agricultural, fishery, and forestry equipments in the region.

Daikin Industries, Danfoss A/S, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Komatsu, Parker-Hannifin, and Robert Bosch are the major suppliers in the hydraulic equipment market.

