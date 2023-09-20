Waste King helps Hightown keep its carbon footprint to a minimum

TRING, UK, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Hightown Housing Association (HHA) has increased its commitment to working with Waste King to improve the efficiency and cleanliness of its waste collection and disposal processes, while also being environmentally friendly and keeping the charitable housing association’s carbon footprint to a minimum.

HHA currently manages over 8,000 homes – supporting over 16,000 residents – including operating more than 90 care and supported homes for people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and people facing homelessness. Having completed a successful trial, HHA is now expanding its use of Waste King’s on-request collection and recycling service – especially for waste that’s particularly bulky. All the waste goes to Waste King’s Transfer Site for processing and recycling.

Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, regularly recycles 98% of HHA’s waste – so very little of it goes to landfill. This contributes to significantly reducing Hightown’s carbon footprint.

According to Waste King’s Managing Director, Glenn Currie, this is the next stage in a relationship that has existed for many years, with HHA’s caretakers bringing waste from the association’s homes to Waste King’s Waste Transfer Site and recycling facility.

“Unfortunately, none of Hightown’s properties has the space to instal one of Waste King’s recycling pods,” he explained. “So, instead of these pods, all Hightown sites have bin stores – but these can be subject to fly tipping if, for example, bulky furniture proves too large to go into the bin.

“Faced with the issue of how to improve the efficiency and cleanliness of its waste collection and disposal processes while also being environmentally friendly and keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum, HHA asked Waste King to collect waste – especially waste that’s particularly bulky – on request from its sites.”

“Preserving our environment and ensuring our business practices are sustainable are key priorities for Hightown,” said Paul Hunt, one of HHA’s caretakers. “That’s why we’re pleased to be getting such polite, friendly and highly professional environmentally-friendly waste collection and recycling services from Waste King.”

About Hightown Housing Association

A charitable housing association operating throughout Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire – mostly in the Dacorum, St Albans, Watford, Aylesbury Vale, North Herts and Hertsmere districts – Hightown was established towards the end of the 1960s. It’s now the fastest growing housing association in England, currently managing over 8,000 homes – and supporting over 16,000 residents. This includes operating over 90 care and supported homes – for people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and people facing homelessness.

About Waste King Ltd (http://wastekingrubbishclearance.com/)

As a specialist collections operator, formed in 2007 by Glenn Currie and Andy Cattigan, Waste King serves the domestic and commercial markets. It focuses not only on providing a friendly, efficient, cost-effective service but also one which is environmentally friendly. In particular, Waste King’s uniformed, Environment Agency-licensed staff take time to ensure that the maximum amount of waste can be recycled and that all the waste it collects is disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. Waste King aims to create a professional and environmentally responsible solution for both homes and businesses alike by creating the environmentally friendly solution to waste removal and recycling.