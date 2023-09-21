Lucintel Forecasts Global Ai Image Recognition Market to Reach $14.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AI image recognition market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and security markets. The global AI image recognition market is expected to reach an estimated $14.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of face recognition systems in surveillance and security spots, growing preference for qr/barcode recognition technology, and increasing deploymeng of AI technology in diagnostics imaging.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in AI image recognition to 2030 by type (hardware, software, and services), end use industry (automotive, BFSI, healthcare, retail, security, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, hardware, software, and services are the major segments of AI image recognition market by type. Lucintel forecast that software is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant use to identify places, objects, people, writing, and actions in images.

Within this market, security will remain the largest segment due to widespread use of image recognition in various security applications, such as facial recognition, object detection, and license plate recognition.

