Lucintel Forecasts Global bladder cancer diagnostic Market to Reach $4.8 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bladder cancer diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, and cancer center markets. The global bladder cancer diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $4.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness of bladder related diseases, increasing number of geriatric popuation, and rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies like computed tomography scan and magnetic resonance imaging.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in bladder cancer diagnostic to 2030 by test type (urine lab tests, cystoscopy, biopsy, and imaging test), material (transitional cell bladder cancer, squamous cell bladder cancer, and others), end use industry (hospitals, clinics, cancer center, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, urine lab tests, cystoscopy, biopsy, and imaging test are the major segments of bladder cancer diagnostic market by test type. Lucintel forecasts that biopsy is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its substantial use for effective biopsy technique and advanced imaging and rising preference for transurethral resection of bladder tumor approach.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to surge in bladder cancer hospitalizations and substantial availability of healthcare experts in this setting.

