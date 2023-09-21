Ahlers & Ogletree to Hold Major Auctions on Consecutive Days, Oct. 13-14, Online and Live in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — A monumental figural sculpture of dancers by David Wynne, a mixed media on canvas portrait painting by Lita Cabellut, and a post-modern color screenprint portrait of a female by Alex Katz are expected headliners in Ahlers & Ogletree’s two-day, two-session auction planned for October 13th and 14th, online and live in the Atlanta gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.

The Friday, October 13th session is titled Modernism, Art Glass, Folk Art & Jewish Art and contains 428 lots. The Saturday, October 14th session is titled European, American & Asian Art & Antiques and has 473 lots – for 901 lots total. More than thirty lots have been deaccessioned by the Morris Museum in Augusta, Georgia and will be sold to benefit the Museum’s acquisitions fund.

Start times both days will be 10 am Eastern time. In addition to the above-mentioned items, the auction will also feature prints by David Hockney and Frank Stella; original chairs by Gio Ponti and Orlando Orlandi; original works by Alberto Vargas, Thornton Dial and Athos Menaboni; and more than one hundred lots of Chinese porcelain and bronze. Many items up for bid will be from the outstanding private collection of Hillel and Johanna Norry of Atlanta.

The bronze gestural sculpture by David Wynne (English, 1926-2014) is titled The Dancers and depicts nude and female dancing figures. It was conceived in 1971 and cast in 1972 and is signed, dated and editioned (3/6) to the base. The work has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

The mixed media on canvas painting by Lita Cabellut (Spanish/Netherlandish, b. 1961) is titled Dulcinea Composition I (2010) and is a shoulder-length offset portrait. It’s signed, titled and dated and measures 29 ¾ inches by 25 ¾ inches, canvas less the frame (est. $8,000-$12,000).

The color screenprint by Alex Katz (American, b. 1927), titled Ada in Hat (1990), is a post-modern bust-length portrait of a female with dark hair in a hat and tan coat. It’s pencil signed and numbered (74/150) and is 26 inches by 36 inches, paper less frame (est. $10,000-$15,000).

All three of those lots will be offered in Session 1, as will an etching and aquatint on paper by David Hockney (English, b. 1937), titled Three Kings & a Queen (1961). It’s pencil signed, dated, titled and numbered and is 9 inches by 25 ¼ inches, less frame (est. $10,000-$12,000).

A hard cover copy of the book The Moss Haggadah (1987), a Song of David limited facsimile edition, along with a commentary volume, Bet Alpha edition, having offset photolithography images and ten with gold and silver foiling, ink signed and numbered (482/500) and numbered 482 to the first page of the commentary, with a gray slipcase, should reach $10,000-$20,000.s

On to Session 2, which will be led by an oil on canvas Possible Self Portrait attributed to Baron Antoine-Jean Gros (French, 1771-1835), depicting a young male painter holding an artist’s pallet and paint brushes on a dark background, apparently unsigned and nicely housed in a gilt frame measuring 27 ¼ inches by 23 inches. The work carries an estimate of $15,000-$25,000.

A conte crayon on paper by the renowned American illustrator Alberto Vargas (1896-1982), titled Helen Mulleda (1927), is a bust of a curly haired woman, signed to lower left, signed and dated to lower right (beneath the mat), and inscribed en verso ‘Ziegfeld Follies – Helen Mulleda’. The work measures 18 ¾ inches by 15 inches (paper, less frame), and is expected to bring $5,000-$10,000.

An oil on canvas Self Portrait (1883) by Daniel Huntington (American, 1816-1906), is a half-length portrait depicting the artist holding a palette and confronting the viewer with his gaze. It’s artist signed lower right and measures 30 ¼ inches by 25 inches, canvas less frame (est. $8,000-$12,000).

A circa 1928 Italian School carved marble sculpture, titled Cupid Sleeping on a Bed of Flowers, depicts a recumbent cupid holding arrows and a partial bow. The piece is signed and dated to the right lower base and stands 13 ½ inches tall by 26 ½ inches wide. It should garner $7,000-$9,000.

A Chinese cloisonne dragon and phoenix Gu form floor vase, in enamel on brass and in two pieces having molded leiwen and ruyi bands at the rim, above a body decorated throughout with lotus scrollwork, phoenixes and Ming style dragons, all on a slate blue enamel ground, unmarked, is expected to change hands for $5,000-$7,000. It would make a handsome addition to any décor.

A late 19th/early 20th century six-piece 950 silver Rococo style tea and coffee service with tray by Henri Soufflot (French, active 1884-1910), consisting of a hot water kettle with burner, a coffee pot, a tea pot, a handled sugar bowl, a pitcher, and a two handled tray, showing makers’ marks, fineness marks and monograms to all pieces, weighing a total of 279 .13 troy oz., should hit $6,500-$8,500.

Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletree’s popular online bidding platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

Previews will be held Monday, October 9th, thru Thursday, October 12th, from 10 am to 5 pm; and on auction days. Limited viewing is available during the live auction preview reception, which is open to the public on Wednesday, October 11th, from 5 pm to 7 pm. All times Eastern. No appointment is required. All previews are in the new Ahlers & Ogletree gallery, located on Atlanta’s West Side.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the two-day, two-session auctions slated for October 13th and 14th, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

