Lucintel Forecasts Global color detection sensor Market to Reach $3.1 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global color detection sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, medical, chemical, textile, automotive, and factory automation markets. The global color detection sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of discreet RGB sensors instead of white ambient light sensors in smart devices, increasing demand for high-colour intensity components, and ongoing technological developments in the manufacturing of optical software.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in color detection sensor to 2030 by type ( brightness sensors, contrast sensors, molecular luminescence sensors, RGB sensors, printed mark sensors, and others), end use industry (food and beverages, medical, chemicals, textiles, automotive, factory automation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, brightness sensors, contrast sensors, molecular luminescence sensors, RGB sensors, and printed mark sensors are the major segments of color detection sensor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that molecular luminescence sensors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it helps in detecting visible and non-visible marks that lights up when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation and its increasing usage in agriculture and biology applications.

Within this market, textiles will remain the highest growing segment due to growing penetration of color sensors in color management of clothes.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing capital expenditures in industries, such as automotive, oil & gas, and power and presence of industrial automation equipment manufacturung base in the region.

Baumer Atlas, Hitechnic Products, Ams, Datalogic, Omron Corporation, Jenoptik, Hamamatsu Photonics, Balluff, Pepperl+Fuchs, Sick, and CTI Automation are the major suppliers in the color detection sensor market.

”

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market