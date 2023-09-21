Lucintel Forecasts Global collaborative robot Market to Reach $7.8 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global collaborative robot market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, food & beverage, furniture & equipment, plastic & polymers, metal & machinery, electronics, and pharma markets. The global collaborative robot market is expected to reach an estimated $7.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are emergence of industry 4.0, increasing demand for automated manufacturing processes, and rising preference for these robots in SMEs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in collaborative robot to 2030 by payload capacity (up to 5kg, up to 10kg, and above 10kg), application (assembly, pick & place, handling, packaging, quality testing, machine tending, gluing & welding, and others), end use industry (automotive, food & beverage, furniture & equipment, plastic & polymers, metal & machinery, electronics, pharma, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, assembly, pick & place, handling, packaging, quality testing, machine tending, and gluing & welding are the major segments of collaborative robot market by application. Lucintel forecast that assembly is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant use of cobots to combine simple and repetitive operations to support intricate assembling procedures.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to significant usage of collaborative robots in this industry to increase productivity, save space on a floor, and lower manufacturing costs.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to widespread use of collaborative robots in industries like inspection, electronics, and logistics sector of the region.

ABB, Denso Robotics, Epson Robots, Energid Technologies, F&P Robotics, Fanuc, Kuka, Mrk-Systeme, Precise Automation, and Rethink Robotics are the major suppliers in the collaborative robot market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056