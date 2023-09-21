Lucintel Forecasts Global dynamic random access memory Market to Reach $146.3 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dynamic random access memory market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile device, PC/laptop, and server applicatons. The global dynamic random access memory market is expected to reach an estimated $146.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of DRAM in mobility solutions, rising preference for high-memory based hanheld device, and expanding number of data centers in worldwide.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dynamic random access memory to 2030 by type (module DRAM and component DRAM), technology (SDRAM, RDRAM, DDR SDRAM, FP DRAM, and EDO DRAM), application (mobile devices, PC/laptop, server, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, module DRAM and component DRAM are the two major segments of dynamic random access memory market by type. Lucintel forecast that module DRAM is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant application in various electronic gadgets, such as personal computers, servers, and smartphones.

Within this market, mobile device will remain the largest segment due to significant demand for affordable, high-performing, and power-efficient smartphones.

”

