Lucintel Forecasts Global document camera for global smart classroom Market to Reach $6.8 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the document camera for global smart classroom market looks promising with opportunities in the smart classroom and conference room markets. The document camera for global smart classroom market is expected to reach an estimated $6.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing modernization of educational facilities, growing product utilization in distance learning to make teaching easier, as well as implementation of smart document cameras that delivers better connectivity, ultra-high-definition (HD) image and video quality.

 

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in document camera for smart classroom to 2030 by type (ceiling and portable), application (smart classrooms, conference rooms, and  others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, ceiling and portable are the major segments of document camera for smart classroom market by type. Lucintel forecast that ceiling is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

 

Within this market, smart classroom will remain the highest growing segment.

 

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for digital learning, modernization of educational facilities and the increasing number of distance learning courses.

 

Aver Information, Elmo Usa, Ipevo, Lumens Digital Optics, Pathway Innovations And Technologies, Promethean World, Qomo, Seiko Epson Corporation, Smart Technologies, and Wolfvision are the major suppliers in the document camera for smart classroom market.

 

