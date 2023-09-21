Lucintel Forecasts Global electronic dictionary Market to Reach 12.7 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic dictionary market looks promising with opportunities in the school level, college level, post graduate level, and professional markets. The global electronic dictionary market is expected to reach an estimated $12.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing acceptance of smart learning concepts, rising trend toward outsourcing of e-learning, and increasing need for fluency in the english language across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electronic dictionary to 2030 by display type (LCD, keyboard E, stylus touch display, and others), end use industry (school level, college level, post graduate level, professional, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, LCD, keyboard E and stylus touch display are the major segments of electronic dictionary market by display type. Lucintel forecasts that LCD is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, school level is expected to witness highest growth.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Casio Computer, Alfa Link, Canon Electronic Business Machines, Ectaco, Apkpure, Inventec Besta , Noah Technology Holding, Merriam-Webster, Vasco Electronics, and Sharp are the major suppliers in the electronic dictionary market.

”

