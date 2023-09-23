Algoworks Solutions Inc Secures Great Place to Work (GPTW) Certification For Third Consecutive Year!

Algoworks celebrates three years of continuous excellence with prestigious GPTW certification – A testament to fostering exceptional workplace culture with consistency!

Noida, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks Solutions Inc is proud to announce its achievement of Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification for the third time in a row. The GPTW certification, awarded annually, signifies Algoworks’ unwavering efforts to offer a growth-oriented, diversified, and rewarding work environment for all. This remarkable accomplishment underscores Algoworks’ dedication to becoming a leading employer, reaffirming its commitment to its workforce.

Great Place to Work Certification attracts top talents to companies as they witness an increase in their overall Trust Index by 65% or higher. Once Certified, companies can secure a spot on the top 20+ Best Workplaces lists, including the PEOPLE Companies That Care and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Like Algoworks, top MNCs, including Accenture, Cisco, and NVIDIA, are proud holders of the GPTW certification for three consecutive years.

With more than 10k applicants every year, only exceptional workplaces can achieve the GPTW Certification. The certification gives premier employers a recruiting advantage by providing a research-backed verification of excellent employee experience. The GPTW-certified organizations enjoy an outstanding 4.5 times better chance of securing employment with a company known for its exemplary leadership and positive work culture.

Earning the GPTW certification for the third time underscores Algoworks’ consistent leadership and commitment to maintaining an exceptional workplace. At Algoworks, all employees are equal as they receive equal opportunities regardless of their professional standing. The company’s leaders are role models who champion the “FOR ALL” philosophy. As a result, employees can expect fair treatment, professional development opportunities, competitive compensation, and clear pathways for advancement.

Rachit Agarwal, Director and Co-Founder at Algoworks, confirmed the two-step process of acquiring the certification. First, the company gets two weeks to conduct the Trust Index™ employee experience survey. Here, employees complete a short questionnaire about their work experience. Second, the company prepares a culture brief about the company’s culture and workforce. Algoworks meets the certification criteria and employee feedback benchmark to become a Great Place To Work Certified company for the third time.

Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and President at Algoworks Solutions Inc, expressed his gratitude, emphasizing Algoworks’ commitment to delivering exceptional efficiency and meeting the evolving needs of global clients. He acknowledges the joint effort of the entire Algoworks team to achieve the certification. He agrees this royalty-free Certification Badge is a testament to the company’s take on improving workplace culture after COVID-19.

The latest certification demonstrates the employee-centric view of the Algoworks workplace. It showcases how the company is ready to analyze and identify what’s best for its employees. It proves the company’s commitment to offer unmatched opportunities to all. The prestigious “Employer-of-Choice” award promises Algoworks employees to provide a positive and fulfilling work environment in the future.

About Algoworks

Algoworks is a global IT service provider with 750+ employees across its offices in India, Canada, and the USA. Since 2006, the company has consistently set high standards worldwide as a top digital company specializing in Salesforce Consulting, Application Development, UI/UX Designing, and Digital Solutions. Algoworks’ third consecutive GPTW certification reaffirms its position as a global leader in creating an exceptional workplace culture.