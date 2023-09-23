Complete Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas

Hayward, California, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly, a pioneering provider of storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas backup applications. This suite is an integral part of all StoneFly solutions, offering businesses a multi-layered defense against the ever-evolving threat of ransomware attacks.

In the face of relentless ransomware threats, businesses must adopt proactive measures to secure their critical data. Traditional data protection solutions often fall short in countering sophisticated ransomware attacks, necessitating a comprehensive approach that incorporates multiple layers of defense. Recognizing this urgent need, StoneFly introduces its Ransomware Protection Suite, an all-encompassing solution integrated into every StoneFly storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud offering.

Key Features of StoneFly’s Ransomware Protection Suite

Air-Gapping and Immutability: By employing air-gapping and immutability technologies, StoneFly ensures that critical data remains isolated from potential threats and tamper-proof against any unauthorized modifications or deletions.

By employing air-gapping and immutability technologies, StoneFly ensures that critical data remains isolated from potential threats and tamper-proof against any unauthorized modifications or deletions. Volume Deletion Protection: StoneFly’s Volume Deletion Protection feature prevents accidental or malicious deletions of critical data volumes, providing an additional layer of defense against data loss.

StoneFly’s Volume Deletion Protection feature prevents accidental or malicious deletions of critical data volumes, providing an additional layer of defense against data loss. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): StoneFly enhances security by implementing multi-factor authentication, safeguarding access to data and systems with an additional layer of verification. Critical tasks, which require admin access, such as volume/snapshot deletion, editing retention for immutable repositories, etc. are also protected by MFA.

StoneFly enhances security by implementing multi-factor authentication, safeguarding access to data and systems with an additional layer of verification. Critical tasks, which require admin access, such as volume/snapshot deletion, editing retention for immutable repositories, etc. are also protected by MFA. Immutable Snapshots: StoneFly’s Immutable Snapshots create unalterable copies of data, preserving it in its original state and shielding it from ransomware encryption.

StoneFly’s Immutable Snapshots create unalterable copies of data, preserving it in its original state and shielding it from ransomware encryption. Immutable File Lockdown: By implementing Immutable File Lockdown, StoneFly ensures that specific files or directories remain unchangeable, protecting them from any unauthorized alterations.

By implementing Immutable File Lockdown, StoneFly ensures that specific files or directories remain unchangeable, protecting them from any unauthorized alterations. Immutable S3 ObjectLock: StoneFly’s Immutable S3 ObjectLock offers robust protection for data stored in S3 object storage, rendering it invulnerable to ransomware attacks and unauthorized access.

StoneFly’s Immutable S3 ObjectLock offers robust protection for data stored in S3 object storage, rendering it invulnerable to ransomware attacks and unauthorized access. Anti-Ransomware Scanner: Schedule hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly light-weight scans to detect and remove dormant ransomware attacks, malware, and viruses.

“We understand the grave consequences businesses face in the event of a ransomware attack. Our Ransomware Protection Suite empowers organizations with a multi-layered defense, enabling them to fortify their data against the most sophisticated threats,” said John Harris, Director Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc.

A Comprehensive Approach to Data Security

StoneFly’s Ransomware Protection Suite represents a significant step forward in data security, integrating a range of powerful features into every solution. With this comprehensive approach, businesses gain unparalleled confidence in their data protection strategies, safeguarding their valuable assets from ransomware attacks and potential downtime.

Availability

The Ransomware Protection Suite is now available in all StoneFly storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions.

For demos and inquiries, contact StoneFly sales at sales@stonefly.com or call +1 510 265-1616.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in Hayward, California, is a leading provider of storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions. With a history of innovation and commitment to data protection, ransomware protection, and data security StoneFly delivers cutting-edge enterprise solutions to organizations worldwide.