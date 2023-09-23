Global Scholastic Meet 2023: A Gateway to World-Class Education

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Career Bridge Group is proud to announce the much-anticipated “Global Scholastic Meet 2023,” scheduled for September 30, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

This event, sponsored by Career Bridge Group, is a significant milestone for ambitious students who want to study abroad. Career Bridge Group is dedicated to facilitating educational opportunities on a global scale, and they have gathered distinguished representatives from some of the world’s top universities for this event.

The upcoming event presents a rare chance for students to engage in direct conversations with representatives from esteemed institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. This extraordinary opportunity will allow participants to learn about various academic programs, scholarship opportunities, and admission prerequisites.

Mrs. Veena Silamsetty, Managing Director at Career Bridge Group, expressed the belief that access to quality education should be limitless and that the Global Scholastic Meet 2023 is proof of that. It provides students with opportunities to discover various possibilities and unlock pathways to global academic excellence.

The event will be held virtually, and accessible to all students regardless of their location. Attendees can register through https://careerbridge.in/events-for-the-month/global-scholastic-meet-2023/111.

For more information about the Global Scholastic Meet 2023, visit https://careerbridge.in/events-for-the-month/global-scholastic-meet-2023/111.

About Career Bridge Group:

Career Bridge Group is a reputable abroad educational consultancy that is dedicated to offering students full guidance and support in their quest to pursue higher education overseas. The company has a team of experienced professionals who are committed to empowering students to make informed decisions about their academic and career advancement.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mrs. Veena Silamsetty, Managing Director

Career Bridge Group

connect@cbgroup.in

+91 9948 66 22 55

040-48520250