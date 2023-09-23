New Partnership Offers Change of Status Application and Consultation Services, Including Free Immigration Lawyer Consultation and Document Preparation

Southern California, USA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — CPTDog, the pioneering educational consulting firm headquartered in Southern California, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership that expands its services to international students seeking a change of status to F1 visa. This collaboration with experienced immigration lawyers will provide a comprehensive change of status application and consultation services, including a free immigration lawyer consultation, assistance with the I-539 form, and document preparation. Additionally, CPTDog will offer support for responding to Requests for Evidence (RFE) if required.

CPTDog is renowned for its commitment to promoting accessible and legal pathways for education and career advancement for international students. Specializing in offering Day 1 Curricular Practical Training (CPT) opportunities, the company has empowered countless students to work full-time during their Master’s, Certificate, or Doctorate programs at prestigious American institutions.

This partnership comes as a response to the growing demand from international students for professional guidance in navigating the complex U.S. immigration process. By offering these essential services, CPTDog aims to streamline the change of status application process and ensure that students can focus on their academic and career goals.

To access these services and take the first step towards changing your status to an F1 visa, please fill out the form on CPTDog’s website: https://cptdog.com/contact-us.

For More Information – Visit CPTDog for more details about the new change of status application and consultation services, as well as information about Day 1 CPT opportunities and support for international students.

CPTDog remains dedicated to being a trusted advocate for aspiring international scholars, providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed in the United States.

