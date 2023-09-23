Artspace Warehouse presents its newest exhibition, Color Pop

October 28 – December 1, 2023

Opening: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Artspace Warehouse is excited to announce its newest exhibition, Color Pop. This vibrant and electrifying exhibition features a carefully curated collection of artworks by talented artists who draw inspiration from both bold, vibrant color palettes and the iconic movement of Pop Art. The exhibition explores the enduring influence of Pop Art on contemporary artists who continue to embrace its spirit of innovation and visual exuberance. Viewers will be treated to a sensory experience as they immerse themselves in a world of vivid colors, playful imagery, and thought-provoking narratives.

French American artist Laurence de Valmy is known for her distinctive style of repainting famous artworks using a blend of physical and digital mediums. Her artistic approach not only sheds new light on prominent art pieces and artists but also prompts viewers to contemplate current societal issues, including the role of women, fame, and social media. Drawing inspiration from the personal stories of celebrated artists, de Valmy ingeniously employs the concept of time to create anachronistic paintings and videos, paying homage to the aesthetics of Instagram and TikTok. Among her notable works are the POST paintings, skillfully appropriating iconic artworks by artists like Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein and accompanying them with imagined Instagram conversations that cleverly balance historical accuracy with humor.

Influenced by the New York abstract expressionism of the 1940s and 50s, Los Angeles artist Marc Raphael began teaching himself how to create his first action paintings in the early 90s. The encounter with Jackson Pollock’s work left a profound impact on Raphael, captivating him with its grand scale, energy, color, and abstraction, igniting his creative passion. For the artist, the dynamic interplay between the body and creative energy brings immense satisfaction, resulting in the creation of his stunning compositions. Raphael describes his work as a delicate “balance between control and spontaneity,” akin to the improvisational nature of jazz music.

Fluid and diverse, Nayla Kai Saroufim’s artworks merge abstraction and surrealism in a rich fusion of inspiration derived from Pop Art. Drawing from a mix of media, Saroufim was always captivated by the dialogue between painting, illustration, and graphics. Her technique is unique and personalized: a fusion of mixed media and installations in layers of steel, copper, wood, and other elements. Saroufim strives to make her positivity and love of happiness appear in her art, sparking emotion and thoughts in viewers. She hopes that by looking at her art, people will realize that there is beauty and happiness in the simplest things.

Desireé Gaskin (Dez) is a self-taught artist living and working in Dallas, Texas. Her artistic style is a form of abstract expressionism ruled by her creative imagination and love for vibrant colors. Vivid acrylics applied by Gaskin’s free but thoughtful brushstrokes reveal the uniquely beautiful hues hidden in plain sight. The artist’s journey into abstract expressionism started long before she formally decided to put brush to canvas when she started displaying her love for all things creative as a child. Gaskin’s work is inspired by everyday life experiences, inviting the viewer to experience the joy Gaskin felt as she created the artwork.

Inspired by the Abstract Expressionist movement, Khoury’s work is characterized by gestural brushstrokes and the impression of spontaneity. Reconnecting with her parents’ native language, Khoury incorporates elements of Arabic writing that give it its charm. Although nothing is explicitly written, she emphasizes the curves and lines that give the language its unique traits. Khoury uses vivid fluorescent colors and darker tones as well as thick and thin marks to create compositions with high contrast. She incorporates pastels to add softer notes to balance the textured base of the canvas that she refines by adding sand to the initial layer. The sand—collected from the beach in Qatar—is sprinkled evenly across the surface to give it a distinct texture.

Portland, Oregon-based sculptor Billy Criswell creates artworks that incorporate geometric abstraction and explore light, color, perspective, and space. Using organic and manufactured materials such as wood and metal, his work employs a synergistic balance between natural and urban elements. His current series incorporates familiar geometric forms taken out of their normal context to create new energy and shapes. Painted in monochromatic colors, these dynamic forms evoke juxtaposed elements of implosion and explosion, thereby challenging the viewer’s perception. Criswell’s modern sculptures evoke a harmonious balance between natural and urban elements. Visual elements of celestial bodies, aerodynamics, architecture, and nature challenge viewers to develop their own perceptions of the work.

Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.