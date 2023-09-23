International Arthroplasty Conference 2023 – A Premier Healthcare Event in Paris

Paris, France, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The 18th International Conference on Orthopedics & Arthroplasty Surgery will be held in Paris, France, from 9-11 October 2023. The conference is expected to draw thousands of attendees from around the world, including surgeons, researchers, scientists, academicians, and other healthcare professionals involved in the field of orthopedics, arthroscopy, and arthroplasty surgery.

The Arthroplasty conference is a premier event for the orthopedic community to share the latest research and advances in the field. The conference will feature a variety of plenary sessions, symposia, and workshops on a wide range of topics, including:

Joint replacement surgery

Sports medicine

Spine surgery

Trauma surgery

Pediatric orthopedics

Oncology

Orthopedic implants and instruments

Foot and ankle surgery

Hand and upper extremity surgery

And more!

In addition to the scientific program, the international arthroplasty conference will also feature a number of social events, networking opportunities, and exhibits from leading companies in the orthopedic industry. The conference will also provide an opportunity for exhibitors to generate sales and expand their reach in France and other countries from across the globe.

This conference is a unique opportunity for clinicians and researchers to come together and share the latest advances in orthopedics and arthroplasty surgery. Arthroplasty Conference 2023 will be a valuable experience for all attendees including exhibitors. The conference will also offer an excellent opportunity to get to know your competitors and explore what they are up to.

Many renowned speakers in the field of orthopedics will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in their respective areas of expertise.

About the 18th International Conference on Orthopedics & Arthroplasty Surgery

The 18th International Conference on Orthopedics & Arthroplasty Surgery is a premier event for the orthopedic community to share the latest research and advances in the field. The Arthroplasty Conference will provide insights into the recent trends in the orthopedic industry. It will also be a great opportunity to meet healthcare industry captains and learn from their experiences.

About Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned Orthopedic implant manufacturer in India. The company has been operating for over 3 decades and has established a good reputation in both national and international markets. Siora manufactures hundreds of different types of CE-certified orthopedic implants and instruments and supplies them to around 130 national and international clients. The company owns a well-established production facility in the RAI District, Sonipat, Haryana, where all the implants and instruments are manufactured and tested against stringent quality parameters before being approved for use.