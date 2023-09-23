Kasturi Ram International School, Delhi, Opens Doors for Nursery Admission 2023-24

Delhi, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturi Ram International School, a premier institution known for its commitment to quality education, is pleased to Reopen the commencement of Nursery admissions for the academic year 2023-24. With a rich legacy of academic excellence and holistic development, Kasturi Ram International School is eager to welcome young minds into its nurturing and empowering learning environment.

Key Highlights of Nursery Admission 2023-24 at Kasturi Ram International School:

World-Class Infrastructure: Our state-of-the-art campus is equipped with modern facilities that foster an atmosphere conducive to learning and creativity. From well-equipped classrooms to spacious playgrounds, we provide an ideal setting for your child’s growth.

Experienced and Dedicated Faculty: At Kasturi Ram International School, we believe that teachers are the pillars of a child’s educational journey. Our highly qualified and passionate educators are committed to providing quality education and individualized attention to each student.

Holistic Development: We focus on the holistic development of your child, nurturing their intellectual, emotional, social, and physical growth. Our curriculum is designed to encourage critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

Inclusive Learning: We celebrate diversity and embrace inclusive education. Kasturi Ram International School is a place where every child is valued, respected, and given equal opportunities to thrive.

Enrichment Activities: Beyond academics, we offer a wide range of extracurricular activities and clubs, allowing students to explore their interests and talents. From sports to arts and culture, there’s something for every child.

Safe and Supportive Environment: Your child’s safety is our top priority. We maintain a secure and nurturing atmosphere where students can learn, grow, and flourish with confidence.

Parent Involvement: We believe that parents play a crucial role in a child’s education. We encourage open communication and active involvement in your child’s educational journey.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enroll your child in a school that’s dedicated to shaping future leaders and lifelong learners. Join the Kasturi Ram International School family and embark on an educational journey filled with endless possibilities.

Kasturi Ram International School‘s minimum age for admission in the Nursery:

• For Pre-School (Nursery) the minimum age limit as of March 31, 2023, is 3 years and the maximum age limit is less than 4 years.

• Hence, a child born from March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020, is eligible for Nursery.

• For Pre-Primary (KG), the minimum age limit as of March 31, 2022, is 4 years and the maximum age limit is less than 5 years.

• Hence, a child born from March 31, 2018, to March 31, 2019, is eligible for pre-primary.

• For Class 1, the minimum age limit as of March 31, 2023, is 5 years and the maximum age limit is less than 6 years.

• Hence, a child born from March 31, 2017, to March 31, 2018, is eligible for Class 1.

For more information, please visit our website at Nursery Admission 2023-24 .

About Kasturi Ram International School:

Kasturi Ram International School, New Delhi is a renowned educational institution committed to providing high-quality education in a nurturing environment. With a focus on holistic development, we empower students to become responsible global citizens who excel academically and contribute positively to society.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kasturiram International School

Pocket 7 Sector A-10, Subcity Narela

Delhi 110040

Phone: 91-9311095020, 91-8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org