Digital Health Sector Disruptions and Opportunities 2022-2030

Digital Health Industry Data Book – Tele-Healthcare, mHealth, Healthcare Analytics and Digital Health System Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

The digital health industry data book, compiled by Grand View Research, is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a digital healthcare statistics e-book.

Global Digital Health Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030

mHealth Market Report Highlights

The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 130.6 billion by 2030, owing to growing adoption of mHealth platforms and technologies and increasing penetration of internet connectivity and smartphones by patients and physicians

The mHealth apps segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 76.5%, owing to high internet usage, increasing penetration of smartphones, and growing awareness about mHealth among healthcare professionals

The monitoring services segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 61.5%, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for remote monitoring services in post-acute care

The mobile operators segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market owing to an increase in the number of mobile subscribers, improvements in network infrastructure, and rise in the use of 3G and 4G technologies

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.1% in 2022, owing to various factors including rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and improved network infrastructure

Healthcare Analytics Market Report Highlights

The descriptive analysis had a market share of 36.1% in 2022, owing to its use in understanding historical datasets

The services segment was the largest component, due to the majority of healthcare industries relying on IT companies for their services

On-premises delivery mode was the most prominent in the market, due to ease of access and security

Financial applications recorded the highest revenue share owing to the fact that the healthcare industry has been under the burden to reduce costs and deliver better patient care, together

Life science companies were the largest end-users due to the need for companies to develop better products, improve their profits and deliver cost-effective care to patients has been a priority

The North American region has been a pioneer in the healthcare data analytics industry owing to the presence of key players in the market

Competitive Landscape

Increasing demand for technologically advanced digital health platforms and services are increasing competition in the market and thus, forcing key players to introduce new solutions in the market. Additionally, it is projected that rising industry consolidation activities, such as acquisitions and mergers by the leading market participants, as well as expanding efforts in R&D of digital health applications by key players, is also expected to boost the market share. Increasing funding and growing awareness and acceptance to adopt healthcare application is further projected to open new opportunities for the market especially at entry level.

Some startups which have received funding in 2021

In August 2021, Genomic Medical raised USD 60 million in their series C funding which was led by Casdin Capital and Google Ventures. Genomic Medical focuses on enhancing telemedicine services by incorporating genomic medicine for everyday use.

In May 2021, Aetion received a funding of USD 110 million in their series C funding by B Capital and Foresite Capital. The company provides real world evidences and analytics to life science companies, payers and regulatory agencies.

In May 2021, Noom, a weight management app raised USD 540 million in their series F round which was led by Silver Lake Management LLC.

In March 2021, Tyto Care, gained the funding of USD 50 million in their series D funding round by Tiger Global Management and Qumra Capital. The company is into building remote care solutions and tele-health platforms.

