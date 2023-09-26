Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 3.0.2 Supports Blocking Websites on Chrome and Edge

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 3.0.0 was released on September 21, 2023 to add the feature to block websites on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, followed by the release of version 3.0.1 on September 22 and the release of version 3.0.2 on September 25. Releasing the latter two versions is to further improve this feature.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows allows users to lock apps with a password and block websites, helping users password protect apps and block distracting or inappropriate websites. It’s compatible with Windows 7 or later, 64-bit required.

“AppCrypt 2.0.0 allows users to lock apps with a password,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “The update makes it more powerful by adding the website blocking feature. This feature currently supports Chrome and Edge and will soon support more web browsers. Now AppCrypt can help with privacy protection, productivity and parental controls.”

What’s new in version 3.0.0?

Support Web Block feature for Chrome and Edge

Support importing/exporting websites

Support blocking all the websites in a click

Support settings to Always block/Always Allow websites

Added log function

What’s new in version 3.0.1?

Support installation of Cisdem Web Blocker extension from Chrome Web Store

What’s new in version 3.0.2?

Fixed the issue that extension is disconnected from the program when too many websites are added

Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows main features:

Lock apps with password

This app locker for Windows 10 and Windows 11 can lock individual apps on a Windows PC with the password set by the user. To successfully open a locked app, one needs to enter the password.

It’s easy to add apps to lock. Users can do it by drag the desktop shortcut or EXE file of an app into AppCrypt’s interface.

Automatically relock apps after a period of inactivity

This app locker for Windows has an Auto Lock feature. If enabled, this feature will automatically lock unlocked apps after they are inactive for the period of time set by users, for example, 1 minute.

Record failed attempts to open locked apps

If one tries to access a locked app and enters a wrong password, the app will remain locked. In addition, AppCrypt will record the failed attempt, with app name, date and time.

Block websites on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge

As a website blocker for Windows, AppCrypt allows users to block specific websites and pages on Chrome and Edge. Also, with a simple click, users can add all popular websites of a category (like social media) to block. In addition, it can block URLs that contain user-specified words.

Block all websites except a few

This website blocker can also block all websites except user-specified ones. To do so, enable the Block all websites option and add specific websites.

Lock apps and block websites permanently or at scheduled times

By default, a locked app or blocked website will remain locked or blocked all the time. But there is flexibility thanks to the Custom Schedule feature and the General Schedule feature.

To lock/block a certain app/website only during certain periods, turn on Custom Schedule for it, add a schedule and set the times. Multiple schedules are allowed. The general schedules apply to all the locked/blocked apps/websites that don’t have a custom schedule.

Set up AppCrypt on multiple PCs with a click

Users can import or export AppCrypt configuration with a single click, making it easy and quick to set up AppCrypt on multiple machines.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 3.0.2 is available for download and purchase at: https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt.html. The one-year subscription license for 1 PC costs $19.99. The one-time purchase license for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. Discounts are available for multiple licenses. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of multimedia, data recovery, PDF, and utility software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.