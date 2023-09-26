Philanthropist Turned Author Michael D. Eastwood Raises Awareness About Miniature Ponies Through His Storytelling

Prescott, AZ, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Michael D. Eastwood’s A Day in the Life of Cowboy Mike and Winston is a children’s book about the daily shenanigans of Winston and Cowboy Mike on their Blue Mountain Ranch. It is gaining recognition for its easy-to-read narrative and bright illustrations, powerful enough to make a difference in children’s lives.

A Day in the Life of Cowboy Mike and Winston aims to fulfill a child’s dream to own a pony. Often children are told that having a pony is not possible at their age, But Cowboy Mike believes anyone can have a pony as long as they know how to take care of it. In 2016, Michael D. Eastwood rescued Winston, a miniature pony, and adopted him. Winston’s love and affection for Eastwood compelled him to start a charitable organization, “pony4precious,” that rescues horses and ponies and educates little ones about them.

With so many ponies and horses abandoned and needing homes, adopting is a great way to care for them. But like any other pet, ponies require firm conviction and commitment. Although they look like baby horses, they are a different breed. Their diminutive stature makes them ideal outdoor pets for children. Regardless of their build, miniature ponies need proper attention to become good riding companions.

What started as a personal wish to rescue Winston has now transformed into a full-fledged mission to educate children about ponies through his literary contributions. A Day in the Life of Cowboy Mike and Winston, and the other three titles, are a thought-provoking, fun read. The stories perfectly capture the essence of their friendship, daily escapades, and loyalty. Each book discusses values and life lessons, from time management to a sense of responsibility. These stories are excellent for instilling these traits into children from a young age.

With every turning page, the readers embark on a journey to the Blue Mountain Ranch, where Cowboy Mike lives on his farm along with Winston. Michael D. Eastwood creates a world that will encourage children to learn about ponies and how to keep them healthy.

About The Author:

Michael D. Eastwood is an expert in business development in the manufacturing industry. He has also worked in the chamber of commerce, real estate brokerage, retail distributions, and hospitality. His passion for development and philanthropy compelled him to step into the world of charity and literature when he rescued Winston in 2016. Since then, his books have become irreplaceable in children’s book collections. 100% of all book sales proceeds are donated to Pony 4 Precious a 501 c3 charity. www.pony4precious.org

Buy purchasing Michael Eastwood books your supporting Pony 4 Precious and how they support children.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/pony4precious

Website: https://www.michaeldeastwood.com

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D-Eastwood/author/B09MDM99G1

Barns and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/cowboy%20mike%20and%20winston