Lucintel Forecasts Global monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) Market to Reach $17.9 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer/enterprise electronic, wireless communication infrastructure, automotive, aerospace & defense, CATV and wired broadband, and test and measurement markets. The global monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand of MMICs in the smartphone industry, rising defense spending to upgrade their defense inventories, and increasing adoption of next-generation warfare techniques.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) to 2030 by material type (gallium arsenide, indium phosphate, indium gallium phosphide, silicon germanium, and gallium nitride), technology (HEMT, pHEMT, HBT, MESFET, mHEMT, E-pHEMT, and MOS), frequency band (W Band, V Band, L Band, Ka Band, S Band, K Band, C Band, Ku Band, and X Band ), application (consumer/enterprise electronics, wireless communication infrastructure, automotive, aerospace & defense, CATV and wired broadband, test and measurement, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, HEMT, pHEMT, HBT, MESFET, mHEMT, E-pHEMT, and MOS are the major segments of monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market by technology type. Lucintel forecast that HEMT is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Mini-Circuits, NXP Semiconductors, United Monolithic Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, Microarray Technologies, Qorvo, Macom, and OMMIC are the major suppliers in the monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market.

