The global door lock & lock set manufacturing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the door lock & lock set manufacturing market looks promising with opportunities in the lockset, deadbolt lock, and keyless lock markets. The global door lock & lock set manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing concern towards home safety and security, increasing need for lock sets that are simple to install, have excellent grip, and rising customer’s preference for anti-theft locking solutions across the globe.

Within this market, keyless lock is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing user demand for various smart locking systems that can be controlled by a keypad, bluetooth, WiFi or via an app.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for construction, home improvement, and furniture upgrade projects and continuous expansion of smart homes in the region.

Assa Abloy, Allegion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, and Dormakaba Holding are the major suppliers in the global door lock & lock set manufacturing market.

