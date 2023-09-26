The global port crane market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global port crane market looks promising with opportunities in the container handling, stacking, bulk handling, and scrap handling markets. The global port crane market is expected to reach an estimated $13.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapidly growing construction activities along with rising demand for greater speeds and capacity for loading containers on ships, and increasing number of port automation programs across the globe.

In this market, ship to shore container cranes, mobile harbor cranes, permanently-installed cranes, and rail mounted gantry cranes are the different type segments. Lucintel forecasts that ship to shore container cranes will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to growing cargo transportation globally and rising demand for goods from various industries, such as automobile, consumer goods, chemicals, and materials.

Within this market, bulk handling segment will remain the fastest growing segment because it is the efficient and reliable method of handling various amounts of bulky goods by usage of grabbing hoists and it helps the crane operators to handle about 2,300 tonnes every hour.

APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to growing investments across key industries, including automotive and construction across countries, like China and India, and increasing number of infrastructure development projects in the region.

Liebherr, Konecranes, SENNEBOGEN, Street Crane, BKRS, Terex, Yufei Heavy Industries, SANY, Bromma, GENMA, and Guangdong Yongtong Machinery are the major suppliers in the global port crane market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related Reports: