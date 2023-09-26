AMA Legal Offers A Personalised Approach in Criminal Defence Law

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — With a passionate team of experienced criminal defence lawyer Blacktown, AMA Legal is dedicated to providing unmatched legal representation to individuals facing criminal charges in the Blacktown area and Greater Sydney.

In the vibrant and diverse community of Blacktown, they recognise the need for exceptional legal services, and AMA Legal is committed to meeting and exceeding those expectations. Specialising exclusively in criminal defence, they offer expertise in handling a wide spectrum of cases, ranging from minor offences to serious criminal charges.

When asked about what differentiates AMA Legal from other Blacktown criminal law firms, the spokesperson of AMA Legal replied, “At AMA Legal, our core mission is to ensure the rights and interests of our clients are protected and to achieve the best possible outcomes in each case. We have honed our skills through years of experience, and we leverage our deep understanding of laws, regulations and procedures to provide sound legal advice and tailored representation for every client.”

Founder and principal criminal lawyer Blacktown, Ahmed Shakeri, expressed his enthusiasm for the firm’s establishment, stating, “AMA Legal is proud to serve as one of Blacktown’s trusted law firms for those in need of criminal defence. Our dedicated team is committed to providing accessible, reliable, and effective legal services to our community, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to make a positive impact.”

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, AMA Legal offers a comprehensive range of legal services to address the diverse needs of clients in the Blacktown area. Our team understands that each case is unique, and we approach every legal challenge with diligence and a client-centred focus.

If you or a loved one requires the assistance of a defence lawyer near me, AMA Legal is prepared to assist you. They are looking forward to serving the community with dedication and professionalism, upholding the highest standards of legal practice in Blacktown and beyond.

About Company:

AMA Legal is Blacktown’s premier criminal defence law firm, specialising in a wide range of cases. With a client-centred approach, they provide sound legal advice and representation, ensuring the protection of their clients’ rights and striving to achieve the best possible outcomes. Visit https://www.amalegal.com.au/ for more information.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Ahmed Shakeri

Address:

4/1 Boys Ave, Blacktown,

Sydney, NSW, Australia ,2148

Phone Number: (02) 8610 3764

Email: ahmed@amalegal.com.au

###