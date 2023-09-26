ASTPP Introducing Cutting-Edge DID Management Solution

New York, USA, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — At this event, ASTPP introduced cutting-edge DID management software for service providers and business entrepreneurs who want to run DID related businesses for revenue generation. This platform has all the major features for swiftly managing DID management business.

At this event, the spokesperson of ASTPP announced the introduction of its cutting-edge DID management software. This software is empowered with an array of features and functionalities. This platform aims to benefit VoIP service providers and aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their own DID related businesses. This software can be used to run wholesale or retail DID business with ease and efficiency.

According to the shared details, the company has built a web based solution that is easy to manage and use and can be used as a cloud native app or as a server based solution. This app can be accessed remotely and has all the major features one needs to run a DID management business.

DID number is an amazing solution for businesses as it helps in filling gaps in communication. In general, a business can let its employees enjoy work life balance by using a DID number. On the other hand, it also ensures that after-hour calls or important customer calls are managed more efficiently. DID numbers can also be used for different marketing campaigns, so the number can be easy to remember. These numbers can also help in creating a local presence in other countries. For example, a business might operate from South Africa and can create a local presence in the USA by getting a DID number representing US number. There are several advantages of using a DID number in any business, which is why the industry of DID numbers has been blossoming for many years, shared a VoIP service provider.

The community members of ASTPP took an opportunity to share a list of major features accommodated in this platform for simplified DID number management.

DID number management for international, toll free, local, and premium DID numbers

Manage all DID related operations like purchase, release, allocation, etc.

DID hold and release

DID allocation to admin

DID allocation to reseller

Call forwarding is based on different rules like always, if not registered, on no answer, on busy tone, etc.

Managing different types of incoming calls

Call recording

Integration support

Voicemail

Call transfer

Call queues

Reports and analytics

And more

We have not built yet another DID management software. It is a complete suite of solutions that is built to empower a DID related business. Our platform has some unique features, which help DID service providers to gain a competitive edge in their business. For example, we have a feature called DID hold and release. This feature lets the admin hold the number for a certain time to give a grace period to the user of that DID number. During that grace period if the user gets the number released, it will be assigned to him or it will be released to be purchased by anyone. The admin can also forcibly release the number on special cases. There are several other unique features, which are not available in all DID management solutions. Additionally, we offer customization and integration depending on the needs of businesses, which helps businesses run their DID number management business swiftly, shared Samir Doshi, Community leader of ASTPP.

About ASTPP

It is one of the most popular open source VoIP solutions that offer different community and enterprise solutions and tools. The community is renowned for its visionary approach and smart solutions. ASTPP has now come up with one of the most advanced DID management solutions.

The community has advised interested companies to connect with team ASTPP to learn more about this DID management software.

Media Contact:

E-Mail ID: contact@astppbilling.org

Contact No: +1-315-898-1139

Website: https://astppbilling.org/

Address: Lane no5, Twin Towers, New York City, New York 10012, USA