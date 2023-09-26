The global rubber tired gantry smart port crane market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global rubber tired gantry smart port crane market looks promising with opportunities in the diesel, electric, and hybrid markets. The global rubber tired gantry smart port crane market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing seaborne trade, increasing government initiatives for the development of ports and rising demand for electric rubber tired gantry cranes across the globe.

In this market, 8-wheelers and 16-wheelers are two types rubber tired gantry smart port crane used by various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that 16-wheelers will remain the faster growing segment over the forecast period owing to their easy manoeuvrability and increasing concern for driver’s safety and security.

Within this market, electric segment will remain the fastest growing segment because it helps in minimizing company’s expenses by eliminating the usage of hydraulic and engine oil and also reduces the maintenance cost as well as downtime.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of electric RTGs to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and increasing government initiatives, like verification of carbon emission in maritime transportation, that have driven the adoption of electric container handling equipment in this region.

Anupam Industries, Konecranes, SANY GROUP, TNT Crane & Rigging, Liebherr, ElectroMech Material Handling Systems, Kalmar, Mi-Jack Products, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries, and Reva Industries are the major suppliers in the global rubber tired gantry smart port crane market.

