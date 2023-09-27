Lucintel Forecasts Global Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market to Reach $1.6 billionby 2030.

Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market

Posted on 2023-09-27 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mechanical circulatory support device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, cardiology center, ambulatory surgical center, and specialty center markets. The global mechanical circulatory support device market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of heart failure, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing need for this technology to support heart functioning.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in mechanical circulatory support device market to 2030 by product type (ventricular assist devices, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and artificial heart), end use (hospitals, cardiology centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and specialty centres), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, ventricular assist device, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, intra-aortic balloon pump, and artificial heart are the major segments of mechanical circulatory support device market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that ventricular assist device is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of heart failure patients, existence of robust health infrastructure, and presence of major players in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Syncardia Systems, Terumo Cardiovascular, Medtronic, Teleflex, Corwave, Nipro Medical, Berlin Heart, Jarvik Heart, Abiomed, and Evaheart are the major suppliers in the mechanical circulatory support device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

  1. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

 

  1. Medical Battery Market

 

  1. Stent Market

 

  1. Wheelchair Market :
  2. 3D Printing Medical Device Market:
  3. Medical Device Market:

 

  1. Diagnostic Imaging Market:

 

  1. Medical Lifting Sling Market:

 

  1. Liquid Biopsy Market:

 

  1. Stretcher Market:

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution