Lucintel Forecasts Global Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Market to Reach $1.6 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mechanical circulatory support device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, cardiology center, ambulatory surgical center, and specialty center markets. The global mechanical circulatory support device market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of heart failure, rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing need for this technology to support heart functioning.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in mechanical circulatory support device market to 2030 by product type (ventricular assist devices, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and artificial heart), end use (hospitals, cardiology centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and specialty centres), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, ventricular assist device, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, intra-aortic balloon pump, and artificial heart are the major segments of mechanical circulatory support device market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that ventricular assist device is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of heart failure patients, existence of robust health infrastructure, and presence of major players in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Syncardia Systems, Terumo Cardiovascular, Medtronic, Teleflex, Corwave, Nipro Medical, Berlin Heart, Jarvik Heart, Abiomed, and Evaheart are the major suppliers in the mechanical circulatory support device market.

