The global fluorescent lighting market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fluorescent lighting market looks promising with opportunities in the general lighting, commercial lighting, residential lighting, industrial lighting, outdoor lighting, medical lighting, surgical and treatment lighting, and general/mounted lighting markets. The global fluorescent lighting market is expected to reach an estimated $15.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on energy efficiency and low carbon emissions, rising number of smart cities, and growing demand for efficient lighting lamps across the globe.

In this market, compact fluorescent lamp, linear fluorescent lamp, and cold cathode fluorescent lamp are the major segments of fluorescent lighting market by type.

Lucintel forecast that compact fluorescent lamp will remain tha largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, general lighting will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Rs Pro, Narva, Orbitec, Kolmart, Lightbuibs, Nora Lighting, Megaman Ge Facom, Philips Lighting, Sylvania Osram, Feit, and Neutral are the major suppliers in the fluorescent lighting market.

