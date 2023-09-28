The global contactless payment terminals market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global contactless payment terminals market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, transportation, banking, government, and healthcare markets. The global contactless payment terminals market is expected to reach an estimated $51.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the ascent of cashless societies, promoting digital payment providers through incentives for customers embracing digital payment methods, and escalating global financial fraud has spurred government regulatory bodies to enhance payment transaction security.

In this market, bluetooth, infrared, carrier-based, and wi-fi are the major segments of contactless payment terminals market by techology.

Lucintel forecasts that carrier-based is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, retail will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Thales Group, OTI Global, Verifone Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ingenico Group, Visiontek Products, Paypal Holdings, Castles Technologies, ID Tech Solutions, and NEC Corporation are the major suppliers in the contactless payment terminals market.

