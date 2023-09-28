The global programmable ethernet switch market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global programmable ethernet switch market looks promising with opportunities in the carrier’s ethernet, data center, and enterprise & campus markets. The global programmable ethernet switch market is expected to reach an estimated $20.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for cloud computing and data centers, introduction of software-defined networking, and increasing requirement for network automation and progammability.

In this market, metropolitan-area networks and storage area networks are the major segments of programmable ethernet switch market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that metropolitan-area networks is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, data center will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Arista, Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies, D-Link Corporations, H3C, Intel, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Barefoot Networks are the major suppliers in the programmable ethernet switch market.

