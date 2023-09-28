Introducing Discovery Map of Colorado Springs, A New Family-Run Visitor Guide

Colorado Springs, CO and Waitsfield, VT, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of colorful, hand-drawn maps of top destination cities and towns throughout North America, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Colorado Springs market via a new franchise agreement with local residents Nicholas and Sharon Boyd. The inaugural Discovery Map of Colorado Springs edition launches in April 2024 and will promote leading dining, shopping, and entertainment options across the area.

“Colorado Springs is the ultimate microcosm of America, sitting near its geographic center while boasting incredible nature, an exciting “Old West” history, and an inspirational atmosphere fueled by the area’s significant Olympic, Paralympic, and Military communities,” said Nick Boyd. “Where else will you find iconic mountains, beautiful forests, stunning red canyons, endless desert plains, and a vibrant metropolitan area, all a stone’s throw from each other?”

Since “discovering” Colorado Springs themselves on a trip through the area years ago, the Boyds and their three school-age daughters have made a home here. “Our joy of exploring the region ourselves has been surpassed only by that of showing it to our family and friends,” added Sharon Boyd. It is in that spirit they started Discovery Map of Colorado Springs after encountering a similar map while on vacation in Cape Coral, Florida.

“The idea of starting a unique guide that would promote the best our home city has to offer was intriguing, and seemed a natural fit for our entrepreneurial mindset, interest in maps, and pride in Colorado Springs,” said Nick.

The Boyds’ plan for Discovery Map of Colorado Springs to capture their area’s majestic sights while showcasing the many incredible places to eat, shop, explore, and have fun. The map directly serves visitors, but the Boyds hope it will also make a positive impact on their city.

“Given our newly elected Mayor’s championing of small business, we feel the timing is perfect for us to help promote the local economy and raise the city’s profile among the 24M+ visitors we get from around the world each year,” added Sharon, who recently joined the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.

“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart of any community, they contribute to the growth of local economies and create jobs for our families. We are pleased to welcome the Discovery Maps franchise into Colorado Springs and our membership community, to help tell the story of our beautiful and vibrant city, which also happens to be the best place to live and do business,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

The map will cover greater Colorado Springs, including the downtown area, Old Colorado City, and Manitou Springs. For the inaugural edition, 300,000+ maps will be distributed throughout the year to 100+ visitor hotspots, such as hotels, tourist attractions, shops, restaurants, as well as the Visit Colorado Springs Visitor Information Center.

“Maps are very popular with our visitors and residents,” said Christy Long, director of visitor services at Visit Colorado Springs. “We’re excited to have a fun and engaging map to share with our guests.”

Businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming 2024 Discovery Map of Colorado Springs can call or text 719-507-4627, email sharonb@discoverymap.com or visit https://discoverymap.com/colorado-springs-co for more information and to download a media kit. Ads are priced competitively, available in different sizes, and payments can be financed.

Discovery Maps have consistently proven to be a go-to resource for visitors, who often reuse them throughout their stay and even take them home as souvenirs. As a result, thousands of businesses choose to advertise on “Discovery Maps” in more than 120 locations across the US and Canada. One annual ad on a Discovery Map reaches, on average, 500,000 visitors and Discovery Map advertisers renew their ads nearly 80 percent of the time. Consequently, some of the most established Discovery Maps have businesses that have been advertising for over 20 years.

In addition to the printed map, the Boyds will also be promoting local businesses online and via social media in conjunction with DiscoveryMap.com, which offers curated content for visitors and locals alike. An interactive map provides turn-by-turn directions and offers access to detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations, and more. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.

Forbes Magazine named Discovery Map® one of the top 5 franchises to buy with an initial investment under $150,000. The initial franchise fee is $25,000. For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com