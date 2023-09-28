Emerging Markets in CRM Industry: Analysis 2023-2030

Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Customer Experience Management Market Report Highlights

The speech analytics segment is about to witness a significant CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Through the calls, they assist enterprises in identifying areas of trends, opportunities, and concerns. Speech analytics tools in contact centers help improve agent performance, monitor compliance, streamline business processes, improve first-call resolution, and improve customer experience.

The mobile touchpoint segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period. The segment’s expansion can be attributed to the increased use of smartphones, which enables businesses to develop mobile marketing strategies. Furthermore, mobile CEM solutions enable mobile carriers to participate in the development of long-term customer relationships through customer-initiated requests.

The cloud segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period. The cloud deployment model enables enterprises to purchase only the features, added applications, or an updated version of the software based on the pay-as-you-go subscription model. Owing to these benefits, large enterprises are gradually investing in CEM software and collaborating with technology providers for digital transformation.

Customer Self-service Software Market Report Highlights

The social media and community self-service segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period as organizations are rapidly switching to social media channels, which can potentially support communities and discussion forums, as part of the efforts to curb customer support costs

The managed services segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as managed services allow end-users to run their operations effectively and increase business intelligence.

The cloud segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period as cloud deployment allows enterprises to save on the costs incurred on having a dedicated infrastructure to host on-premise solutions

Digital Experience Platform Market Report Highlights

The platform segment is expected to witness a considerable growth of CAGR at 12.9% over the forecast period. Advances in technology are particularly allowing organizations to modernize their internal operations, cut down paper costs, reduce errors, easily onboard new employees, and drive better communication between departments. Better utilization of data with the help of AI and ML is also allowing organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences more effectively

The cloud segment is expected to witness a considerable CAGR at 15.3% over the forecast period, owing to the ease in deployment, relatively lower investments in physical infrastructure, and hassle-free integration associated with cloud deployment

The business-to-consumer segment is expected to witness a considerable CAGR at 14.2% over the forecast period, owing to the rising interest in content personalization to offer an enhanced customer engagement experience

Sales Force Automation Software Market Report Highlights

The cloud segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. Cloud deployment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it is accessible through multiple devices, offers real-time information and customization options coupled with various pricing models.

The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030. With advantages ranging from predictive lead scoring to anticipating client needs across important departments like sales, marketing, and customer support, the segment is expected to grow during the anticipated time. Furthermore, the increased demand for hosted services in small enterprises is driving the growth of the customer relationship management market in the United States throughout the forecast period.

The sales forecasting segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for Sales Forecasting Applications (SFA) in the several industry verticals is the key factor driving the demand for salesforce automation solutions. A strong CRM platform enables organizations to reinforce their relations with existing customers while attracting new customers.

Sales Training Software Market Report Highlights

The cloud-based segment is expected to grow significantly from 2022 to 2030. Various companies are focusing on migrating their sales training software to a cloud platform to reduce maintenance costs and increase the revenue stream

For instance, in April 2022, RAIN GROUP, a sales training company, collaborated with ValueCore, a cloud-based ROI platform company, to enable sales & marketing companies to represent entrancing value propositions to their customers

The SME segment is expected to observe a rapid CAGR during the forecast period as SMEs are adopting sales training software to train their marketing & sales representatives to improve their brand identity worldwide in a minimum time

Marketing Automation Market Report Highlights

The reporting and analytics segment is likely to dominate the marketing automation market in the coming years. Increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to engage with customers through various channels such as messaging, voice, and IoT devices are some of the key driving factors

Cloud deployment was the most preferred way of deploying the software in 2019, and the segment is predicted to maintain its dominance over the next eight years. Growth in cloud computing technology and its services such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will foster the growth

The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Innovation in marketing strategies, increase in productivity, and customer retention are some of the factors that are propelling SMEs to adopt marketing automation solutions

Discrete manufacturing is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment by 2027. Integration of CRM with marketing service solutions to eliminate redundant tasks and to retain customers is likely to promote the applications of marketing automation among manufacturers

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive with the presence of major Adobe Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Sitecore among others. These companies maintain an exhaustive product portfolio and are employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact. The key strategies include strategic collaborations, partnerships, and agreements; new product development; capability expansion; mergers & acquisitions; and research & development initiatives. For instance, in January 2022, Salesforce.com, Inc. announced a partnership with PayPal, a multinational financial technology company offering seamless online payment solutions. The partnership allowed e-commerce brands who are using Salesforce easy click-based configurations that reduced check-out friction and drove the sales.

