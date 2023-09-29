Key Players and Market Share Analysis in the Acne Skincare Products Sector

Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book – Anti-acne Cosmetics, Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market

Grand View Research’s acne skincare products industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Report Highlights

The creams & lotions segment dominated the market in 2020 as the cream is the first line of therapy for all types of acne and it also provides skin moisturization

The others product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the lightness of these products on the skin and compatibility with various skin types, as compared to creams & lotions

The women end-use segment held a dominant share of the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a high prevalence of acne and other skin disorders

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to increasing disposable income levels and growing population in developing countries

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Report Highlights

The 18 to 44 segment dominated the market with a share of 55.2% in 2021. The high incidence of acne vulgaris among this age group is one of the prominent factors supporting its share

The chemical-based anti-acne dermal patch segment accounted for the largest share of 88.3% in 2021

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 39.8% in 2021. The presence of large numbers of players in countries such as South Korea offerings novel herbal-based acne patches is responsible for market growth. The region is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period

Competitive Insights

The industry growth is directly associated with the extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technology, the technological shift, and the demand for noninvasive treatment for acne. Moreover, the competition among major market players will become intense in the upcoming years as they focus more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2022, L’Oréal and Verily partnered to develop a research program on skin health and advance skin health. This partnership is expected to boost the R&D of novel anti-acne products over the forecast period.

This section in the final deliverables also highlights various initiatives taken by the key companies in the recent past that strongly impact this market space. The below figure represents the various strategic developments initiated by these market participants.

