Supply Chain Solutions Industry: Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Supply Chain Analytics Market Report Highlights

The global Supply Chain Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 6.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of solution, the sales & operations analytics segment held the largest market share in 2022 exceeding 28%. This growth can be attributed to the growing emerging trend of use of machine learning in SCA solutions. It dissects and aggregates data and produces predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive insights. These insights enable supply chain managers to make better decisions

In terms of service, the professional segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 60% and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment’s growth is predicted to be driven by the increasing automation of professional services due to the adoption of big data and analytics, as well as the growing desire for improved mobility among service consultants

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030. Cloud-based solutions enable businesses to access data from linked devices at any time, allowing for further customization and the use of analytical tools across numerous business channels

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2022 at over 59%. This growth can be attributed to the need to manage large amounts of data that must be effectively managed in local offices and overseas

In terms of end-use, the high-technology products segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-technology products, which are complex to move and demand better visibility & tracking

In terms of region, the North America region dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 37%. Due to the region’s huge number of SCA service providers, the regional market is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Procurement as a Service Market Report Highlights

The global Procurement as a Service Market size was estimated at USD 6.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The contract management segment is projected to grow considerably, with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the increasing demand from businesses for service-level agreements and vendor management optimization to streamline the procurement process.

The small & mid-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to a rising number of start-ups and small enterprises that are using procurement as a service approach to managing specific supply chain operations.

The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing use of technology to handle company operations and enterprises’ growing reliance on outsourcing business operations are projected to drive segment growth.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. Growing instances of digital transformation and an increase in the number of small companies engaged in using enhanced procurement services are expected to drive regional growth.

Vendor Risk Management Market Report Highlights

The global Vendor Risk Management Market size was estimated at USD 8.18 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The financial control solution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing interest of companies in eliminating financial risks associated with vendors to enhance profitability

The small and medium enterprise size segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increased number of start-ups demanding advanced vendor risk management solutions and growing government support to SMEs in enhancing their businesses

The cloud deployment segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the growth of cloud and industrialized services and a decrease in traditional Data Center Outsourcing (DCO). Moreover, edge computing has emerged as one of the most important drivers likely to accelerate the demand for the adoption of hybrid cloud models across organizations worldwide

The healthcare end-use segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing adoption of modernized tools for providing personalized healthcare services to patients

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of SMEs and large enterprises to enhance their digital initiatives. The growth in the IT services industry in markets such as India, China, and other South Asian regions is also expected to propel the regional market growth over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

The companies are adopting several growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches, to stay afloat in the competitive industry.

Key players operating in the Supply Chain Solutions industry are:

Genpact

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

HCL Technologies Ltd.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

