Celebrating 16 Years of Excellence With European Design Flooring

PHOENIX, AZ, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — European Design Flooring, a family-owned and independent business based in Phoenix, Arizona, is celebrating 16 years of serving the community. Founded in September of 2007, the company has become a leader in the flooring industry, offering hardwood flooring, sanding/refinishing, luxury vinyl planks, engineered wood floors, carpets, and more. The company is proud to have a team of skilled professionals who contribute to job creation and support the livelihoods of people living in Phoenix, AZ.

As an independent and family-owned business, European Design Flooring values its connection with each project and customer they work with. European Design Flooring has vast experience working with various flooring types, and above all, their track record is impeccable.

The company proudly carries over 30 hardwood brands, luxury vinyl planks, tiles, carpets, and more. With this expansive inventory, the company offers a broad but specialized set of services, from hardwood floor installation to wood floor refinishing, wood floor sanding, engineered hardwood floors, and installing luxury vinyl planks, carpets, tile, and stone. They also offer free in-home estimates with no commitment required.

Their idea of complete and utter customer satisfaction continues beyond there. It’s one of the main reasons customers keep returning to European Design Flooring. The company’s team ensures that its clients are well-informed about the process, materials, and care of their new flooring.

European Design Flooring ensures that its clients’ needs are cared for beyond installation. They are a supplier of quality wood and laminate flooring and a trusted advisor when choosing the right type of flooring for any space. Their team of flooring experts helps customers make informed decisions based on their lifestyle, needs, and budget.

They also provide tips on maintenance and care to ensure the longevity of their clients’ flooring investment. In addition, European Design Flooring is constantly updating its inventory with the latest trends in flooring designs at its North Phoenix showroom. Customers can find unique and chic options they won’t find anywhere else in Phoenix.

European Design Flooring is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality of service. They strive to provide the best customer service and the highest quality of workmanship. For 16 years, European Design Flooring has provided the Phoenix community with quality flooring services.

“On this 16th anniversary, we are celebrating not only our business but also honoring our staff, clients, and suppliers who have contributed to our longevity and continued success,” says Marin Man, owner of European Design Flooring. “We’re so proud of how far we’ve come and look forward to the next 10 years.”

For undeniably elegant and stylish flooring solutions, European Design Flooring is the go-to supplier in Phoenix, AZ. Contact them today to schedule a free in-home estimate or visit their showroom.