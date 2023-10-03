Lucintel Forecasts Global Chip Power Inductor Market to Reach $1.6 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Chip Power Inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive electronic, communications electronic, consumer electronic, and computer markets. The global chip power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing utilization of artificial intelligence, technological advancement in the processing chips, and increasing proliferation of cell phones and interconnected electronic devices across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in chip power inductor market to 2030 by product (shielded chip power inductors and non-shielded chip power inductors), application (automotive electronics, communications electronics, consumer electronics, computer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, shielded chip power inductors and non-shielded chip power inductors are the major segments of chip power inductor market by product. Lucintel forecasts that shielded chip power inductors is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Murata, TDK, Sumida, Taiyo Yuden, Sunlord, Misumi, Chilisin, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Sagami Elec, AVX, Microgate, and Fenghua Advanced are the major suppliers in the chip power inductor market.

