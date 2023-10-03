Lucintel Forecasts Global Conical Inductor Market to Reach $1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Conical Inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the military and laboratory markets. The global conical inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, rising focus on energy efficiency, and growing need for smaller and lighter inductors.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in conical inductor market to 2030 by type (flying lead and surface mount), application (military, laboratory, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, flying lead and surface mount are the major segments of conical inductor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that surface mount is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, military will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Piconics, Coilcraft, Gowanda Electronics, Sogo Electronics, and Relcom Components are the major suppliers in the conical inductor market.

