Lucintel Forecasts Global Tube Type Arrester Market to Reach $3.4 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Tube Type Arrester market looks promising with opportunities in the power plant and nuclear power plant markets. The global tube type arrester market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for power protection, growing adoption of renewable energy, and expansion of the telecommunications industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in tube type arrester market to 2030 by type (fiber tube detonator and no freewheeling tube arrester), application (power plant, nuclear power plant, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, fiber tube detonator and no freewheeling tube arrester are the major segments of tube type arrester market by type. Lucintel forecasts that fiber tube detonator is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, power plant will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Siemens Energy, ABB, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Hubbell, Meidensha, and Toshiba are the major suppliers in the tube type arrester market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market