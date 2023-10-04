Lucintel Forecasts Global Thin-Film Power Inductor Market to Reach $1.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Thin-Film Power Inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, industrial, and healthcare markets. The global thin-film power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing integration of gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, rising inclination towards higher frequencies and the widespread adoption of wireless charging solutions are evident trends.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in thin-film power inductor market to 2030 by type (surface mount technology and through hole technology), application (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, surface mount technology and through hole technology are the major segments of thin-film power inductor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that surface mount technology is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and AVX Corporation are the major suppliers in the thin-film power inductor market.

