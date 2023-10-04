Lucintel Forecasts Global Trimmer Potentiometer Market to Reach $1.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Trimmer Potentiometer market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, medical, industry, automotive, consumer electronic, and aerospace & defense markets. The global trimmer potentiometer market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the rising trend towards miniaturization in electronic devices , growing adoption of smart devices and IoT, and increasing demand for electronic components from the automotive industry across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in trimmer potentiometer market to 2030 by type (single turn and multi turn), application (communications, medical, industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace & defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, single turn and multi turn are the major segments of trimmer potentiometer market by type. Lucintel forecasts that multi turn is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, communications will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Bourns, BI Technologies, Copal Electronics, Compit, GC Electronics, and Honeywell are the major suppliers in the trimmer potentiometer market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market