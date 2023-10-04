Lucintel Forecasts Global Tritium Light Sources Market to Reach $7.7 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Tritium Light Sources market looks promising with opportunities in the civil and commercial, industrial infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets. The global tritium light sources market is expected to reach an estimated $7.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for tritium light sources in military and defense applications, rising awareness towards safety and emergency preparations, and increased government investments in the military and defense sector.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in tritium light sources market to 2030 by visible light (green, yellow, orange, red, blue, white, and purple), application (directional markers and navigation aids, aviation markers, warning lights / markers, and firearm accessories), end use (civil and commercial, industrial infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, green, yellow, orange, red, blue, white, and purple are the major segments of tritium light sources market by visible light. Lucintel forecasts that green is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, defense and aerospace will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Evenlite, Betalight, Cammanga, ITTSAN, MB Microtech, SRB Technologies, Trigalight, and Trijicon are the major suppliers in the tritium light sources market.

