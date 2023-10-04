Lucintel Forecasts Global Belt And Chain Drives Market to Reach $7.2 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Belt And Chain Drives market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial machinery, agricultural, and automotive markets. The global belt and chain drives market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for vehicles, especially in emerging economies and growing demand of automation from the manufacturing industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in belt and chain drives market to 2030 by type (chain and belts), end use industry (industrial machinery, agricultural, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, chain and belts are the major segments of belt and chain drives market by type. Lucintel forecasts that belts is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, industrial machienery will remain the largest segment.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Arntz Optibelt Group, Bando Chemical Industries, Colmant Cuvelier, Continental, ContiTech, Dayco Products, Diamond Chain Company, Gates, Hutchinson, and John Kings Chains are the major suppliers in the belt and chain drives market.

