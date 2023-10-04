Lucintel Forecasts Global Nram Market to Reach $0.77 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global NRAM market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, telecommunication, and aerospace and defense markets. The global Nano RAM market is expected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 41.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for Industry 4.0 in various industrial real-time data processing and data logging applications , increasing interest in adopting new, swifter, and compatible devices, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of new technologies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in Nano RAM market to 2030 by type (ceramics, glass, metal, and others), application (consumer electronics, automotives, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, ceramics, glass, and metal are the major segments of Nano RAM market by type. Lucintel forecasts that ceramics is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Micron Technology, Canon Anelva, Samsung Electronics, Nantero, SK Hynix, Fujitsu Semiconductor, and Toshiba are the major suppliers in the Nano RAM market.

