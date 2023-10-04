Lucintel Forecasts Global Travel Adapter Market to Reach $1.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Travel Adapter market looks promising with opportunities in the household use and commercial use markets. The global travel adapter market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are a surge in global travel and tourism industry, the prevalence of electronic devices is on the upswing, and there is a growing need for travel adapters, particularly those equipped with multiple USB ports.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in travel adapter market to 2030 by type (with USB port and without USB port), sales channel (online and offline), end use industry (consumer electronics, tourism, travel & hospitality, business & corporate, education, and others), application (household use and commercial use), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, with USB port and without USB port are the major segments of travel adapter market by type. Lucintel forecasts that with USB port is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial use will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

JEM Promotional Products, Pac2Go, Omni Electrical, Hhnel Industries, Wonpro, and Intelligent Pelican are the major suppliers in the travel adapter market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market