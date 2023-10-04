Lucintel Forecasts Global Antimicrobial Coating For Medical Devices Market to Reach $4.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the antimicrobial coating for medical devices market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, cancer treatment center, ASC, and research & diagnostic facility markets. Antimicrobial coating in the global medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for active implanted medical device and increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in antimicrobial coating in medical device market to 2030 by coating material (metallic coatings and non-metallic coatings), device (mandrels and molds, guidewires, surgical instruments, catheter, elastomeric seals, implantable devices, and others), application (in-vitro diagnostics, orthodontics/dentistry procedures, cardiovascular surgeries, bio implants, orthopedics, gynecology, and others), end use (hospitals, cancer treatment centers, ASCs, and research & diagnostic facilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, in-vitro diagnostic, orthodontic/dentistry procedure, cardiovascular surgery, bio implant, orthopedic, and gynecology are the major segments of antimicrobial coating in medical device market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that orthopedic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising need for elevation of various orthopedics surgeries for congenital defects, joint aches, lower back discomfort, scoliosis, and injuries sustained in sports and accidents as well as road accidents.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of patients admission in this setting.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid healthcare infrastructural development,rising healthcare awareness among the general public, and growing number of geriatric population in the region.

BASF SE, AST Products, BioInteractions, Covalon Technologies, Sciessent, Royal DSM, Specialty Coating Systems, The Dow Chemical, Hydromer, and PPG Industries are the major suppliers in the antimicrobial coating in medical device market.

