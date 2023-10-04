Lucintel Forecasts Global API Security Market to Reach $2.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global API security market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT and ITes, telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, media & entertainment, and energy & utility sectors. The global API security market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing number of cyber-attacks on sensitive information, increasing preference for secure public & private API, and rapid digitalization among industries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in API security market to 2030 by type (platform & solutions and services), deployment mode (on-premises, cloud, and hybrid), organization size (SMEs and large enterprise) , end use industry (BFSI, IT and ITeS, telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, on-premise, cloud, and hybrid are the major segments of API security market by deployment mode.

Lucintel forecasts that cloud is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its scalability, cost effectiveness, and easy to use.

Within this market, healthcare is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing adoption of API in this sector to store sensitive information of patients.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of tech savvy population, rapid technological advancement in cloud-based testing field, and presence of key players in the region.

Google, Salt, Noname, Akamai, Data Theorem, Axway, Imperva, Traceable, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are the major suppliers in the API security market.

