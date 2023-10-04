Fertility Storage Industry To Grow Due To Increase In The Incidence Of Infertility Leading To Higher Diagnosis Rate

Fertility storage industry data book covers egg donation and sperm bank market. The global fertility storage market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% from 2023 to 2030.

Global fertility storage industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a digital healthcare statistics e-book.

Egg Donation Market Analysis & Forecast

The global egg donation market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.92% from 2023 to 2030. Some of the driving factors of the market are the increasing demand for donor eggs due to delaying pregnancy by the young generation, rising infertility due to unhealthy habits, and the high success rate of procedures. In the U.S., egg donors are not only compensated for the donation but can also negotiate their compensation amount based on the desirability of their eggs.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, the average age to have a baby in the U.S. increased to 26.3 years in 2016 when compared to 22.7 years in 1980. Furthermore, this age increased to 30.3 years for women with a college degree.

Younger women prefer their own eggs for IVF procedures; however, for women above 40 years of age use of donor eggs increases the success rate of conceiving as the quality and quantity of eggs decline after 40. Delay in pregnancy is a key factor responsible for the declining quality and quantity of own eggs.

Licensed fertility clinics offer counseling to couples having problems conceiving. Based on the severity of their problems, doctors, and specialists plan IVF treatments for couples. Fertility clinics provide state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation, non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and others. This factor is further expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Sperm Bank Market Analysis & Forecast

The global sperm bank market size was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.56% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Innovations in cryopreservation techniques, rising awareness, the emergence of fertility tourism, and increasing access to infertility treatment are the key factors driving the growth. An increase in the risk of miscarriages is also among a few key factors boosting the demand. Moreover, the market is witnessing lucrative growth opportunities owing to the growing acceptance of single-parent or same-sex families in many societies. Growing acceptance of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community is one of the factors driving sperm donations across various countries.

North America dominated the market with a share of 36.9% in 2022. This is majorly attributed to growing prevalence of infertility among the American population. Europe held the second largest share in 2022, mainly due to factors such as lower treatment cost compared to U.S. and Canada and rise in the number of IVF centres. Asia pacific market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for ART and low-cost treatment is some of the factors that are expected drive the regional growth. Furthermore, a supportive legislative framework and increase in demand for fertility treatment among Chinese population is another factor boosting the market.

Fertility Storage Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Segmentation For Egg Donation Market (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Fertility Centers

• Hospitals and others

Segmentation For Sperm Bank Market (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Donor

o Known donor

o Anonymous donor

• Service

o Sperm storage

o Semen analysis

o Genetic consultation

Segmentation For Fertility Storage Industry, By Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Fertility Storage Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of multinational and local market players. Companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies, such as service launches, facility expansion, and partnerships & collaborations, to gain higher market share.

Key players operating in the fertility storage industry are –

