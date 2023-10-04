Lucintel Forecasts Global Border Security System Market to Reach $71.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global border security system market looks promising with opportunities in the laser, radar, camera, perimeter intrusion detection, unmanned vehicle, wide-band wireless communication, command & control, and biometric markets. The global border security system market is expected to reach an estimated $71.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing cases of territorial conflicts and geopolitical instability, rising use of unmanned system solutions among military and defense sector, and increasing use of automation in defense operations.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in border security system market to 2030 by platform (ground, aerial, and naval), system type (laser systems, radar systems, camera systems, perimeter intrusion detection systems, unmanned vehicles, wide-band wireless communication systems, command and control systems, biometric systems, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ground, aerial, and naval are the major segments of border security system market by platform.

Lucintel forecasts that ground is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of border security systems that detect and monitor activity on the ground.

Within this market, unmanned vehicle is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its major application in border security for tasks including optical imaging, reconnaissance, and surveillance.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of advanced security measures at borders, supportive government investment in homeland security, and presence of key players.

Airbus Group, BAE Systems, Controp Precision Technologies, Elbit Systems, Flir Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Moog, and Northrop Grumman are the major suppliers in the border security system market.

